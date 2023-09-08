Left Menu

Give immediate compensation to farmers facing crop loss due to lack of rains, Uddhav tells Shinde govt

They ruling dispensation have the money to engineer splits in parties but not to give to farmers, Thackeray alleged.Farmers have to buy water from tankers to save their crops and are also not getting regular power supply, Thackeray said.The Shiv Sena UBT chief said he would tour other parts of the state and meet farmers.

PTI | Shirdi | Updated: 08-09-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 18:15 IST
Give immediate compensation to farmers facing crop loss due to lack of rains, Uddhav tells Shinde govt
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the Maharashtra government must immediately give compensation to farmers who have suffered crop losses due to lack of rains.

Thackeray, who visited Ahmednagar where standing crops in many villages have perished due to the dry spell over the past few weeks, also hit out at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Thackeray said Shinde can go to his farm on board a helicopter but he must also visit those areas where farmers are facing crop loss.

''When farmers are on the brink of drought, they have not got compensation for (losses due to) unseasonal rains last year. The government should give immediate compensation,'' the former chief minister said.

Several parts of the state are facing a drought-like situation due to lack of rains in August.

He also slammed the state government's crop insurance scheme for Re 1 as a ''farce'' and asked when 'panchnama' (loss assessment) will be done in connection with damage to crops.

''The government is lying. Instead of spending money on advertisements, it would be better if it is given to farmers. They (ruling dispensation) have the money to engineer splits in parties but not to give to farmers,'' Thackeray alleged.

Farmers have to buy water from tankers to save their crops and are also not getting regular power supply, Thackeray said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said he would tour other parts of the state and meet farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023