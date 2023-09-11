BRS MLC K Kavitha offers prayers at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday reached Assam's Guwahati to offer prayers at Kamakhya Temple.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday reached Assam's Guwahati to offer prayers at Kamakhya Temple. The former Nizamabad MP is on a two day visit to offer prayers at the Kamakhya Devi Temple.
Taking to social media platform, X, Kavitha said, "Stepping into the divine aura of Kamakhya Devi Temple, a beacon of strength, faith, and devotion. I prayed for the well-being, healthy life and prosperity of loved ones, well-wishers and the people of Telangana." Upon her arrival at the temple, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister KCR, said that, with the blessings of people of Telangana, BRS will come back to power with a thumping majority and will continue to serve our people. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
