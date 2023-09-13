Left Menu

UP: CM Yogi condoles death of 2 Nepalese pilgrims in accident on Gonda-Ayodhya Highway

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday condoled the death of two Nepalese pilgrims in an accident on the Gonda-Ayodhya Highway on Tuesday night.

ANI | Updated: 13-09-2023 14:06 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 14:06 IST
UP: CM Yogi condoles death of 2 Nepalese pilgrims in accident on Gonda-Ayodhya Highway
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday condoled the death of two Nepalese pilgrims in an accident on the Gonda-Ayodhya Highway on Tuesday night. The Nepalese pilgrims were returning to Gonda after paying obeisance in Ayodhya when the auto-rickshaw they were in collided with a truck.

The Nepalese pilgrims were shifted to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. Expressing sorrow over the deaths, the chief minister instructed the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured. He also wished them a speedy recovery.

Further details are awaited. In another accident at Bharatpur in neighbouring Rajasthan on Wednesday morning, a trailer rammed into a stationary bus on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway, leaving 12 passengers dead and 11 injured, police said.

The accident took place on the highway near Hantra while the bus was on its way from Gujarat's Bhavnagar to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the accident while announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for the next of kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 each for the injured, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed through a statement.

The bus had halted on the highway for some repair work when the trailer rammed it from the rear, police said, adding that some passengers were on the bus while some were standing outside when the accident took place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Russia
2
Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products; India's Kerala state reports two deaths from Nipah virus and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye pr...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis ends Gyroscope's therapy; Moderna ties up with Immatics to boost cancer vaccine development and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis...

 Global
4
India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023