UP: CM Yogi condoles death of 2 Nepalese pilgrims in accident on Gonda-Ayodhya Highway

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday condoled the death of two Nepalese pilgrims in an accident on the Gonda-Ayodhya Highway on Tuesday night. The Nepalese pilgrims were returning to Gonda after paying obeisance in Ayodhya when the auto-rickshaw they were in collided with a truck.

The Nepalese pilgrims were shifted to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. Expressing sorrow over the deaths, the chief minister instructed the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured. He also wished them a speedy recovery.

Further details are awaited. In another accident at Bharatpur in neighbouring Rajasthan on Wednesday morning, a trailer rammed into a stationary bus on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway, leaving 12 passengers dead and 11 injured, police said.

The accident took place on the highway near Hantra while the bus was on its way from Gujarat's Bhavnagar to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the accident while announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for the next of kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 each for the injured, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed through a statement.

The bus had halted on the highway for some repair work when the trailer rammed it from the rear, police said, adding that some passengers were on the bus while some were standing outside when the accident took place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)