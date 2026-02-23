9,000+ Gramin Dak Sevak Unite at Guntur as India Post Scales Digital Push

The Department of Posts, Andhra Pradesh Circle, hosted a landmark Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Sammelan in Guntur on February 22, 2026, drawing an unprecedented gathering of over 9,000 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) from across the state. The massive turnout underscored the expanding role of India Post’s rural workforce in driving financial inclusion, welfare delivery and last-mile connectivity across the country.

The event brought together top national and state leadership, highlighting the strategic importance of the postal network in India’s development journey.

High-Level Presence Reflects Strategic Importance

The Sammelan was attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu; Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia; Minister of State for Communications & Rural Development Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar; Member (Personnel), Postal Services Board, Shri Suvendu Kumar Swain; MLA Shri Mohammed Naseer Ahmed; and Mayor of Guntur Shri Kovelamudi Ravindra, among other dignitaries.

The ceremonial lamp lighting marked the formal inauguration of one of the largest GDS gatherings in recent years.

GDS: Backbone of Rural Financial Inclusion

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia described Gramin Dak Sevaks as the “vital force connecting every corner of the nation,” emphasizing their central role in financial inclusion and citizen service delivery.

He shared key national data reflecting the scale of India Post’s outreach:

Nearly 38 crore Post Office Savings Bank accounts , holding deposits of approximately ₹22 lakh crore .

Around 3.8 crore Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts, with deposits of about ₹2.27 lakh crore.

These figures position India Post among the largest financial service delivery networks in the world, particularly in rural and semi-urban regions where banking penetration was historically limited.

Technology-Driven Postal Modernisation

The Sammelan highlighted India Post’s accelerating transformation from a traditional mail carrier to a technology-enabled logistics and financial services network.

Shri Scindia outlined several modernisation initiatives:

Deployment of conveyor-based mail processing systems

Scientific sorting mechanisms for faster handling

Integration of RFID, barcoding and QR-code tracking

Strengthened logistics monitoring through digital systems

In geographically challenging regions such as Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, drone-based delivery systems are being introduced to improve last-mile connectivity, especially in remote and hilly terrain.

The Minister reiterated the commitment to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, aligning with the reform agenda of “Reform, Perform and Transform.”

Operational Scale: 1.65 Lakh Post Offices Nationwide

Minister of State Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar presented key operational and financial metrics:

The Department of Posts operates through 1.65 lakh Post Offices nationwide.

The workforce exceeds 4.5 lakh employees , including GDS personnel.

Annual expenditure stands at approximately ₹35,000 crore, against revenue of about ₹13,000 crore.

In Andhra Pradesh specifically:

Annual expenditure was about ₹1,800 crore .

Revenue rose from ₹600 crore last year to nearly ₹850 crore this year, indicating steady growth.

He also noted a significant efficiency milestone: the number of “nil transaction” post offices—those recording no financial activity—has reduced from about one lakh earlier to around 1,500, reflecting improved monitoring, digital enablement and service expansion.

Recognition of Excellence at the Grassroots

Ten outstanding Gramin Dak Sevaks were felicitated for exceptional performance in:

Post Office Savings Schemes

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

Postal Life Insurance

Rural Postal Life Insurance

Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) services

The recognition underscored the critical role of GDS personnel in implementing welfare schemes and ensuring timely benefit transfers at the grassroots level.

Human Touch in a Digital Era

Chief Minister Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the irreplaceable contribution of GDS employees in grassroots governance. While acknowledging rapid technological advancements, he stressed that the dedication, trust and personal connect of GDS personnel remain unmatched in rural India.

He also emphasised green initiatives, including promoting electric mobility solutions for GDS staff, aligning postal services with sustainability goals.

A Platform for Rural Transformation

The Guntur Sammelan served not merely as a ceremonial gathering but as a strategic platform to reinforce the evolving role of India Post as:

A financial inclusion enabler

A logistics backbone

A digital governance facilitator

A last-mile welfare delivery partner

With over 9,000 Gramin Dak Sevaks united under one roof, the event symbolised the strength of India’s rural postal network and its expanding contribution to citizen-centric service delivery.