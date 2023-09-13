Left Menu

Oil-rich Guyana opens bids for new offshore blocks as it seeks to boost production

The blocks cover a total area of at least roughly 386 square miles 1,000 square kilometers.ExxonMobil once again teamed up with its partners in Guyana, US-owned Hess Corp.

PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 13-09-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:56 IST
Oil-rich Guyana opens bids for new offshore blocks as it seeks to boost production
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Guyana has opened bids for 14 offshore oil blocks available for exploration and development as the South American country seeks to ramp up oil production.

Six companies and groups submitted bids for the available blocks late Tuesday after the bidding process was postponed three times to provide more time for those interested to evaluate the blocks' data.

No one knows what the 14 blocks located miles off Guyana's coast contain, but ExxonMobil has successfully drilled more than 30 wells near them in waters off a country now considered one of the world's biggest offshore oil producers. The blocks cover a total area of at least roughly 386 square miles (1,000 square kilometers).

ExxonMobil once again teamed up with its partners in Guyana, US-owned Hess Corp. and China National Offshore Oil Corp, to submit a bid. Meanwhile, French-owned Total Energies partnered with companies in Qatar and Malaysia. Also submitting bids were companies and groups based in the US, Ghana, Saudi Arabia, Guyana and London.

“You want to be part of the auction? Please come up. Any government in any part of the world, any company in any part of the world, you are free to be a part of the auction,” President Irfaan Ali told reporters recently as he sought to promote the area and attract big companies capable of working in deep waters.

The government of Guyana said it would start evaluating bids next week and expects to start negotiating with bidders by mid-October. Final decisions could be announced by early November.

Guyana already has seen its economy soar thanks to a massive oil discovery in 2015 that so far has led to the production of nearly 400,000 barrels of oil a day. The number is expected to rise to 1 million barrels a day since the ExxonMobil consortium has applied for approval to explore four more blocks.

The US Geol ogical Survey estimates that Guyana's coastal area has roughly 13.6 billion barrels of oil reserves and gas reserves of 32 trillion cubic feet.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023