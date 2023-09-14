Japan will continue seeking responsible actions from China, says new foreign minister

Left Menu

"We will continue to say what must be said and seek China to act responsibly, but will continue to hold dialogues on issues, and work together with them on common issues," she said, acknowledging there were many contentious matters that need to be resolved. "I believe we must both put in the effort to build a constructive and stable relationship," she said, adding that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's stance toward China had not changed.

Updated: 14-09-2023 09:08 IST
Japan's new foreign minister, Yoko Kamikawa, said at her inaugural press conference on Thursday that Japan would continue seeking China to act responsibly, while maintaining dialogue to resolve common issues together.

Appointed on Wednesday as part of a cabinet reshuffle, Kamikawa is Japan's first female foreign minister in 20 years. "We will continue to say what must be said and seek China to act responsibly, but will continue to hold dialogues on issues, and work together with them on common issues," she said, acknowledging there were many contentious matters that need to be resolved.

"I believe we must both put in the effort to build a constructive and stable relationship," she said, adding that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's stance toward China had not changed. Most recently, relations between Japan and China cooled after Japan started releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean last month.

The move angered China, which in retaliation imposed a blanket ban on Japanese seafood and aquatic products.

