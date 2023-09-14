J-K: Dogra Front holds protest against Pakistan after 4 security personnel killed in Kashmir 

The Dogra Front on Thursday held a protest in Jammu against Pakistan after four security personnel, including two senior-ranking Indian Army officers, and one police officer lost their lives in separate encounters with terrorists in Kashmir valley. They raised slogans against Pakistan while holding pictures of the security personnel who made supreme sacrifice in the encounters with the terrorists in the Kashmir valley. The protesters honoured the martyred security personnel.

Three army officers and a Deputy Superintendent of Police were killed in two separate encounters in two days in the Rajouri and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The senior security force personnel, who made the supreme sacrifice in the firefights in the Anantnag district, were identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak and DySP Humayun Bhat.

Rifleman Ravi Kumar lost his life in the encounter in Rajouri. Two terrorists were also gunned down by security forces in the encounter that began in the Narla area of Rajouri district on Tuesday. Security forces said they recovered warlike stores and medicines, with Pakistan markings during a search amid the encounter on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, coming down heavily on Pakistan, Union Minister General (retd) VK Singh on Thursday called on the international community to isolate the neighbouring country and step up pressure on them to act against cross-border terrorism. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the Union minister said normal bilateral relations with Pakistan cannot be restored unless it starts behaving itself.

"We have to think (about cross-border terrorism). Unless we isolate Pakistan globally, they will think it is business as usual (to send gunmen across the border to unleash terror). If we have to bring them under pressure, we have to impress on the international community to isolate them. They need to be told that normal ties cannot be restored unless they start behaving themselves," the former Army chief added. (ANI)

