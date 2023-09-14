Advisory council of High-Speed Rail Innovation Centre meets in Delhi 

Left Menu

The sixth Advisory Council meeting of High-Speed Rail  Innovation Centre was held in Delhi on Thursday. 

ANI | Updated: 14-09-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 22:38 IST
Sixth advisory meeting of HSR Innovation Center meeting (Photo/X @nhsrcl). Image Credit: ANI
The sixth Advisory Council meeting of High-Speed Rail Innovation Centre was held in Delhi on Thursday. The meeting was presided over by Rajendra Prasad, Managing Director of NHSRCL. The ongoing collaborative research projects were discussed extensively.

In a significant step towards realizing the 'Make in India' vision for the high-speed railway system, the HSR Innovation Centre (HSRIC), operating under the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL), has made impressive strides in collaborative research. This initiative aims to develop indigenous solutions that promise to revolutionize the railway domain, particularly in the realm of high-speed railways, statement said. NHSRCL MD Rajendra Prasad highlighted the significant achievement of developing simultaneous software for design and validation of traction and power supply, in collaboration with premier institutions like IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, and IIT Delhi.

"The ongoing projects encompass various domains, including civil engineering and electrical engineering. Notable projects include the design of Reinforced Earth Structures for HSR and railway applications, a comprehensive study on Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) for high-speed railway tracks, optimization of high-speed railway viaduct designs, and simulation modeling for power supply and overhead equipment (OHE) designs," an official statement said. "In addition to project development, HSRIC has made substantial contributions to the field through the publication of technical papers. These papers have covered topics like the Traction Power Supply System and Dynamic Interaction of Pantograph and Catenary. Teams from IIT Delhi, IISc, and IIT Bombay have presented their research in esteemed conferences such as the Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Vibration Engineering and Technology of Machinery Conference (VETOMAC) during the years 2022-2023," it added.

The collaborative efforts between HSRIC, IITs, and IISc are not only fostering indigenous innovation but also positioning India as a leader in high-speed railway technology, statement said.  (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

