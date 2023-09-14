Left Menu

LG Manoj Sinha pays tribute to officers killed in J-K's Anantnag encounter

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday paid tribute to Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonak, who lost their lives during an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag. 

ANI | Updated: 14-09-2023 22:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 22:51 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha pay tribute to officers killed in J-K's Anantnag encounter (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday paid tribute to Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonak, who lost their lives during an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag. An Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit along with a Major and a Deputy Superintendent of Police were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Kokernag area of Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday.

Literature Governor also expressed his deepest condolences to their families. The grateful nation will forever remain. Meanwhile, locals of Srinagar and Pulwama also held a candle march to pay tribute to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DY.SP) Humayun Bhat, Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonak, Rifleman Ravi Kumar.

The Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday resumed the operation against the terrorists in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district. According to the Indian Army, the security forces including Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police are being provided support by small quadcopters and larger drones to keep an eye on the entire area. (ANI)

