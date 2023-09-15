"Naye Bharat ka naya Uttar Pradesh...": UP CM Yogi Adityanath 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that 'Naye Bharat ka naya Uttar Pradesh' (new Uttar Pradesh of the new Bharat) has emerged as a growth engine in the country. Addressing the event Infra Build Summit 2023 of the Indian Steel Association, CM Yogi said, "'Yeh Naye Bharat ka naya Uttar Pradesh' has emerged as a growth engine in the country. There has been a massive infrastructural development in the state in the last six years. It is now known as the state of expressways. Bundelkhand, which was considered to be one of the financially backwards, is now connected to an expressway."

"Work is being done on the Ganga expressway, which will probably be the longest expressway in the country", he added. CM Yogi further stated, "Uttar Pradesh, being a state with a population of 25 crores, is the biggest labour market in India. Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a lot of work has been done on infrastructure. The air connectivity in the state has gone better".

Praising the BJP government in the state, the UP CM said, "The ones who never had the privilege to live in a 'Pukka' house, the government has provided them with the same in the last six years. Around 25 lakh people were given 'Pukka' houses in the past six years by the government. There are 75 districts in the state. There is a medical college in each of the districts". "There have been no riots, no clashes in the past six years. There is a great environment for investments", added CM Yogi.

Further, he assured the investors of the financial security in the state. "I want to thank you all for your contribution to the investments in the state. I assure you of the financial security", CM Yogi said.

It is worth mentioning that in order to encourage investments in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has established an agency named 'Invest UP'. According to an official statement, it is an investment promotion and facilitation agency by the state government of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

