Maharashtra: Thousands throng to celebrate Marbat festival in Nagpur

Thousands of people thronged the streets of Maharashtra's Nagpur to celebrate the Marbat festival with religious fervour and zeal on Friday. As per tradition, devotees take out a procession carrying effigies that represent evil forces. The clay effigies or 'Marbats' of Kali (black) and Pivli (yellow) are the main attractions of the procession, which are burnt by the locals.

The 150-year-old festival is celebrated only in Nagpur. In the local tradition, it is believed that these statues absorb the negativity and social evils when they are taken through the streets and the organisers often outline different social and national issues through this festival.

The effigies which are installed at different places in the city are taken through the pre-decided route before meeting at the city's Nehru Chowk. The festival culminates with the burning of these effigies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)