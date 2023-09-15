Left Menu

Centre grants Delhi Minister Gopal Rai political clearance to travel to USA for Columbia India Energy Dialogue

The Central Government on Friday granted political clearance to Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai to travel to the United States of America to attend the Columbia India Energy Dialogue to be held in New York on September 18.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 16:52 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 16:52 IST
Centre grants Delhi Minister Gopal Rai political clearance to travel to USA for Columbia India Energy Dialogue
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Government on Friday granted political clearance to Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai to travel to the United States of America to attend the Columbia India Energy Dialogue to be held in New York on September 18. The Minister Gopal Rai has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the central government order denying him permission to travel to New York to attend Columbia India Energy Dialogue.

The Bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad on Friday disposed of the plea, and noted the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that political clearance is being granted for Rai's travel from September 15-21. Gopal Rai through plea had sought the Court's immediate indulgence stating that his official request to attend the programme at Columbia India Energy Dialogue, being held in New York, United States of America on September 18, has been denied vide order dated 12.09.2023 by assigning arbitrary and malafide reasons that since the Government official Suman Kumar Berry, Vice Chairman, NITI Ayog, (minster rank) is going to represent at the Dialogue, therefore visit from Government Of NCT of Delhi is not necessary as India is already being represented at the Dialogue.

The Plea further stated that the invitation is specific for the different persons representing different stakeholders and does not intend to confine delegates at the national level only for the formal representation of the country, therefore the reason cited herein above is nothing but a colourable exercise of power and accordingly bad in law. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023