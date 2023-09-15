Air India introduces integrated self-baggage drop, self check-in facility for passengers

In yet another step to elevate customer experience, Air India has introduced an integrated self-baggage drop and self-kiosk check-in service at Terminal 3 of Delhi airport for domestic and international flights, becoming the first Indian carrier to do so. As per the airlines, the service is currently available for all Australia-bound flights as well as all for all flights within India.

Air India guests are now able to enjoy a seamless digital process to print boarding passes and baggage tags, and drop bags on their own, obviating the need to check-in over the counters. The kiosks also allow travellers to easily customise their trips by selecting available preferred seats, updating frequent flyer number, etc. Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience & Ground Handling Officer, Air India, said, "This facility eliminates the queue waiting time for check-in over the counters and helps travellers to nearly breeze through the airport. We not only plan to extend this for flights to more countries around the world, but also intend to introduce it at other airports in India as well as at major airports in other parts of the world. Our continued effort remains to simplify processes and elevate customer experience, for our guests to enjoy travelling as much as we love flying them."

With the successful implementation of the DigiYatra initiative for domestic flights, the self-baggage drop facility adds to the convenience for travellers, right from helping them to gain hassle-free entry to the airport, to managing the check-in process on their own. Earlier this week, Air India announced having rolled out 'Project Abhinandan' whereby the carrier has deployed specially trained Service Assurance Officers at 16 major Indian airports to proactively sense passenger concerns and offer on-ground assistance across airport touchpoints. (ANI)

