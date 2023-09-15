Left Menu

Odisha Govt’s LAccMI scheme to provide public transport network across State

According to an official release by the Odisha Transport Department, "The initiative will establish a seamless Public Transport network across the State from GP level upto State Capital to provide reliable and affordable services." 

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 22:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Odisha Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the 'Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LAccMI)' scheme to ensure a sustainable, affordable, assured and safe transportation of passengers and commodities across the State, said an official release.

Within the framework of the LAccMl Scheme, women's empowerment stands as a top priority. Due to safe transport space, Women would be encouraged to participate actively in the workforce, it added. Mission Shakti Self Help Group (SHGs) will be engaged in various operation & maintenance-related activities within the Blocks, it said.

"About 1,000 buses would be deployed under the Scheme. The tenure of the scheme would be for 10 years further extendable by 2 years. Based on the review and performance further allocation would be considered," stated the release. The project cost is estimated to be approximately Rs 3,178 crore in the first three years of the bus operation which would be from 2023-24 to 2025-26, it added.

The release further stated, "Facilitating efficient means of transport of agricultural commodities from their production sites to appropriate destinations would be another initiative under the Scheme." This would encompass timely transportation of various agricultural and perishable products from producers to nearby marketplaces, Mandis and similar commercial hubs, it added.

Transportation is a major growth engine for the growth of the economy. In Odisha, though Road infrastructure has been enhanced corresponding Public Transportation is yet to take off. Accordingly, the State Government has proposed to provide reliable and affordable Public Transport across the State focusing on the rural areas, it said.

The official release further said that under the LAccMl Scheme, the bus network planning has been undertaken in a hierarchical manner. "Under this scheme 'Jagannath Express' will connect District Headquarters to Bhubaneswar or to Puri via Bhubaneswar and 'LAccMI' Express will provide connectivity between District HQs and or major cities." said the release.

The Bus Operation under this Scheme has been planned to connect all the GPs, Block Headquarters, District Headquarters, major cities and economic hubs across the State. LAccMl Scheme would be implemented in a phased manner. The official release further said that the Odisha Cabinet on Friday gave a nod to as many as 19 proposals from different departments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

