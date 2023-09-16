Gujarat: Celebrations held at River Cruise restaurant in Ahmedabad ahead of PM Modi's birthday 

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, celebrations were held at the iconic Akshar River Cruise restaurant in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Saturday. PM Modi's birthday falls on September 17.

On behalf of Akshar River Cruise's owner, Manish Sharma and his team, a special meal was organised at the restaurant for the children of Signal School, which is run by the Ahemdabad Municipal Corporation for specially-abled children. "The River Cruise restaurant was the dream project of PM Modi. This is the only River Cruise restaurant in the country", said owner Manish Sharma while speaking to ANI.

"Today, we celebrated the PM's birthday along with specially-abled and poor children at the restaurant", added Sharma. Meanwhile, the mayor of the Municipal Corporation, Pratibha Jain, was also present at the occasion.

'Akshar River Cruise is a floating restaurant and has been a joint venture of Akshar Travels, Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC), and Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation. A 162-capacity cruise takes the passengers on a one-and-a-half-hour journey with a meal.

The floating restaurant has a sprinkler facility against fire, a lifeboat, life jackets, and other facilities for safety. Union Home Minister, Amit Shah virtually inaugurated the project in July this year.

Meanwhile, the Centre has decided to run several healthcare programmes during 'Seva Pakhwada', starting September 17, coinciding with the 73rd birth anniversary of Prime Minister Modi, till Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. The programmes will be launched under the 'Ayushman Bhava' campaign of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), which was launched by President Droupadi Murmu on September 13 virtually.

'Ayushman Bhava' is an umbrella campaign comprising three major components — Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Mela, and Ayushman Sabha — to be launched during the 15-day period, starting September 17. In addition, PM Vishwakarma Yojana will be launched tomorrow, on the occasion of Vishwakarma Pooja and the Prime Minister's birthday.

The main objective behind launching PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana is to support artists, craftsmen and small business owners financially and help them grow their businesses by providing them capital support. The government of India has reserved a budget of Rs 13,000 crore for the implementation of PM Vishwakarma Yojana. Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise is the nodal ministry of PM Vishwakarma Yojana.

Earlier PM Vishwakarma Yojana was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman during her 2023-2024 budget speech. The full name of PM Vishwakarma Yojana is PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana. It is also known by other name i.e. "PM VIKAS Yojana" or "PM Vishwakarma Scheme". On August 16, 2023, the Union Cabinet gave its nod to implement PM Vishwakarma Yojana in the whole of India. (ANI)

