Delhi Police bust sex racket in Ganesh Nagar, 6 people, including 3 girls arrested

According to DCP East Amrutha Guguloth, on September 15 acting on secret information, an ITP raid was conducted at R.K. Residency, South Ganesh Nagar, Delhi by the team of PS Mandawali where 06 persons were found involved in prostitution 03 females and 03 male.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 18:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 18:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police on Saturday busted a sex racket in the South Ganesh Nagar area, they arrested six people including three girls during the raid. According to DCP East Amrutha Guguloth, on September 15 acting on secret information, an Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITP Act) raid was conducted at RK Residency, South Ganesh Nagar, Delhi by the team of PS Mandawali where 6 persons were found involved in prostitution 3 females and 3 male.

"The accused have been identified as Pradeep Kumar,  Diwan,  Krunal and 3 females were nabbed," said DCP East Amrutha Guguloth. A case under section 3/4 Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 PS Mandawali was registered and during the course of the investigation, it came to light that the same premise, R K residency was involved in prostitution previously and case Under section  3/4 Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, Police Station Mandawali was registered and action u/s- 28/112 Delhi Police Act was also taken by PS Mandawli.

Notably, the hotel was sealed earlier by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Recently, it was de-sealed and they started the same illegal act again. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

