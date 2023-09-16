Left Menu

RML to open India's First transgender OPD on PM Modi's birthday on Sep 17

India’s first transgender OPD will be launched in Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Science on the occasion of Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 19:08 IST
RML to open India's First transgender OPD on PM Modi's birthday on Sep 17
Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's first transgender OPD will be launched in Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Science on the occasion of Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17. According to an order, coordinators of Seva Bharti, Delhi will be available to coordinate with the transgender community at the event.

Along with this, a blood donation camp will also be organized. The first transgender OPD and Blood donation camp will be inaugurated by Dr Ajay Shukla, Director and Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital.

"This is the first step, we will be organising every Friday OPD exclusively for transgenders, and if we see increasing numbers then days will be increased." Dr Ajay Shukla, MS, RML told ANI. "They avoid coming to normal OPDs. So, we decided to start separate OPD service for them." Ajay Shukla added.

Special facilities in India's first transgender OPD include a special OPD for the transgender community every Friday, provision for separate OPD registration, psych diagnostic assessment, plastic surgery facility, Skin disease treatment facilities, Urology treatment facilities, Paediatric treatment facilities and all other blood-related tests. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023