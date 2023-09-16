RML to open India's First transgender OPD on PM Modi's birthday on Sep 17

India's first transgender OPD will be launched in Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Science on the occasion of Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17. According to an order, coordinators of Seva Bharti, Delhi will be available to coordinate with the transgender community at the event.

Along with this, a blood donation camp will also be organized. The first transgender OPD and Blood donation camp will be inaugurated by Dr Ajay Shukla, Director and Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital.

"This is the first step, we will be organising every Friday OPD exclusively for transgenders, and if we see increasing numbers then days will be increased." Dr Ajay Shukla, MS, RML told ANI. "They avoid coming to normal OPDs. So, we decided to start separate OPD service for them." Ajay Shukla added.

Special facilities in India's first transgender OPD include a special OPD for the transgender community every Friday, provision for separate OPD registration, psych diagnostic assessment, plastic surgery facility, Skin disease treatment facilities, Urology treatment facilities, Paediatric treatment facilities and all other blood-related tests. (ANI)

