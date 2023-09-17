Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: National Highway-5 opens 9 days after landslide hit Kinnaur

National Highway-5 which was blocked on September 8, due to a heavy landslide near Nigulsari in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh has been opened for vehicular movement.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 16:07 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 16:07 IST
NH-5 opens after landslide in Kinnaur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
National Highway-5 which was blocked on September 8, due to a heavy landslide near Nigulsari in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh has been opened for vehicular movement. A part of the Highway was damaged due to the landslide which disrupted vehicular movement.

Earlier, on September 8, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that the traffic connectivity to Kinnaur and Spiti was cut off due to the landslide. KL Suman, Executive Engineer of the National Highway Authority, said, "The road has started caving in from the top at the landslide. A 380-meter stretch of NH-5 has been damaged due to the landslide."

Meanwhile, in a tragic accident on Friday, three people lost their lives, while three others were injured when a car fell into the river near Arya Vihar Ashram between Senji and Ongi on Gangotri National Highway-108, Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. Three people were killed on the spot and three were seriously injured.

"The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) received information about the accident and rushed to the spot to conduct relief and rescue operations. The team descended into a ditch about 200 meters deep to rescue the injured and retrieve the bodies of the dead," stated the release by the State Disaster Response Force. "In collaboration with the local police, DDMA, and QRT, the SDRF team rescued the three injured people and took them to the hospital for treatment. The bodies of the three dead people were also retrieved and handed over to the district police for further action," read the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

