PM Vishwakarma scheme to integrate e-commerce, digital payments: Union Minister Virendra Kumar in Indore

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar participated in the PM Vishwakarma scheme programme in Indore on Sunday. On the occasion of his 73rd birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Vishwakarma Yojana scheme today to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma.

Virendra Kumar participated as the chief guest in the inauguration ceremony of the scheme ' at Labh Mandapam in Indore. "Along with the birthday of the country's Prime Minister, it is also the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma. Under this scheme, a skill training program will be run to make the skills of artisans more effective," Union Minister Virendra Kumar said while speaking on occasion.

He further said, "It will benefit artisans working in 18 fields including iron, wood, cloth, stone, and clay. Today this scheme has been launched for this very purpose. A loan of Rs 1 lakh will be allotted to these 18 types of artisans after training. On returning this Rs 1 lakh, a loan of Rs 2 lakh will be given." He also emphasized that arrangements will be made to enable the sale of these goods within the country as well as abroad.

"They will also be integrated with e-commerce and digital payments," he added. The Union Minister also paid floral tributes to the picture of Lord Vishwakarma on the occasion.

The 'PM Vishwakarma Scheme', aimed at supporting Vishwakarma artisans and promoting entrepreneurship, holds the promise of providing financial assistance to countless individuals from this community. The scheme aligns with the government's commitment to uplift and empower marginalized sections of society, fulfilling the promise of inclusive growth and economic development.

The launch of the 'PM Vishwakarma scheme' reflects not only India's commitment to its skilled artisans but also Prime Minister Modi's vision of a globally connected and inclusive world. As the scheme takes effect, it is expected to empower Vishwakarma artisans, boost entrepreneurship, and contribute to the nation's economic growth. (ANI)

