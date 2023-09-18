Left Menu

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan wishes PM Modi on his 73rd birthday, calls him “unique leader”

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday, calling him a “unique leader” who inspires everyone, regardless of whether they belong to his party or not.

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 09:40 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 09:40 IST
Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan wishes PM Modi on his 73rd birthday, calls him “unique leader”
Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday, calling him a "unique leader" who inspires everyone, regardless of whether they belong to his party or not. "He (PM Modi) is a unique leader, who inspires everyone regardless of whether they belong to his party or not. Every citizen wants the country to develop and make forward strides. And he is inspiring them to come forward and contribute to the country's progress. He rose from the most humble backgrounds to being a visionary leader not just for India but for the entire world," the Jharkhand Governor said.

Meanwhile, members of the Sai Ram Yuvak Mandal in Surat celebrated the 73rd birth anniversary of PM Modi by cutting a mega-sized cake with the word "Bharat" inscribed on it. In response to his well-wishers for greeting him on his 73rd birthday, Prime Minister Modi said he was "deeply touched" and "overwhelmed".

"Deeply touched by the outpouring of wishes today from all over India and the world. I thank each and every person who has shared their wishes. Overwhelmed to see so many people engaging in selfless social work on this day. Every gesture is special and strengthens our collective spirit," PM Modi posted on X. Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings to PM Modi on his 73rd birthday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityananth also extended their wishes to Prime Minister Modi. Leaders from across the political spectrum, including from the Congress, National Conference and Shiv Sena (UBT), extended birthday wishes to him as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023