Left Menu

European shares slip with central banks in focus; Nordic Semiconductor slumps

European shares opened slightly weaker on Monday after sharp gains last week, as investors braced for a week packed with central bank meetings including rate decisions from Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, UK and the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2023 12:46 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 12:45 IST
European shares slip with central banks in focus; Nordic Semiconductor slumps
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares opened slightly weaker on Monday after sharp gains last week, as investors braced for a week packed with central bank meetings including rate decisions from Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, UK and the United States. The pan-European STOXX 600 edged 0.2% lower by 0705 GMT, with healthcare and rate-sensitive technology stocks weighing on the index.

Global central banks will take centre stage this week, with Bank of England likely to hike interest rates for the 15th time later in the week, while the Fed seems set for a hawkish pause. Nordic Semiconductor ASA shed nearly 14% after cutting its revenue guidance for the third quarter.

Societe Generale's new CEO Slawomir Krupa pledged to cut costs to boost profits by 2026 amid stagnating sales, in his first strategic plan for France's third-biggest listed bank, sending shares down 5.9%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023