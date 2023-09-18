Ukraine plans to sue Poland, Hungary and Slovakia over food import ban
18-09-2023
Ukraine plans to sue Poland, Hungary and Slovakia over their bans on Ukrainian agricultural products, Politico quoted Ukrainian Trade Representative Taras Kachka as saying in an interview published on Monday. He said Ukraine could also impose reciprocal measures on Poland if Warsaw did not drop its additional measures.
"We would be forced to retaliate on the additional products, and would prohibit the import of fruit and vegetables from Poland," Politico quoted him as saying.
