Jupiter Life shares settle with over 46 pc premium in debut trade

Shares of multi-speciality hospital chain Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd on Monday made a remarkable debut in the equity market and ended with a premium of over 46 per cent against the issue price of Rs 735. It ended at Rs 1,073.95, registering a jump of 46.11 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 18:24 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 17:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Shares of multi-speciality hospital chain Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd on Monday made a remarkable debut in the equity market and ended with a premium of over 46 per cent against the issue price of Rs 735. The stock made its debut at Rs 960, rallying 30.61 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 50.68 per cent to Rs 1,107.50. Shares of the company ended at Rs 1,075.25, up 46.29 per cent. On the NSE, it began the trade at Rs 973 apiece, registering a jump of 32.38 per cent. It ended at Rs 1,073.95, registering a jump of 46.11 per cent. The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 7,049.99 crore. In traded volume terms, 8.54 lakh shares of the company were traded at the BSE and over 1.28 crore shares at the NSE during the day. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals was subscribed 63.72 times, helped by huge demand from institutional buyers. The IPO had a price range of Rs 695-735 per share.

The hospital chain operates in Thane, Pune, and Indore under the 'Jupiter' brand and had a total bed capacity of 1,194 as of December 2022.

It is also in the process of developing a multi-specialty hospital in Dombivli, Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

