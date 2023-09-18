Left Menu

Andhra CM Jagan inaugurates projects worth Rs 1,300 crore in temple town Tirumala

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday inaugurated the Srinivasa Sethu fly-over, the new hostel complex of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) -Sri Venkateswara Arts College and other facilities worth Rs. 1,300 crore, here on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 23:06 IST
Andhra CM Jagan inaugurates projects worth Rs 1,300 crore in temple town Tirumala
Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates projects worth Rs 1,300 crore in temple town Tirumala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday inaugurated the Srinivasa Sethu fly-over, the new hostel complex of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) -Sri Venkateswara Arts College and other facilities worth Rs. 1,300 crore, here on Monday. The Chief Minister also distributed house site pattas to the TTD employees.

Inaugurating the 7-km Srinivasa Sethu fly-over built with a cost of Rs.650 crore, the Chief Minister said that it was completed in the last four years after the TDP Government laid the foundation stone. CM Jagan alleged that the former TDP government in the state abandoned the project. The Chief Minister said that the Rs.37.80 crore hostel college complex would provide more accommodation to the students.

CM Jagan also inaugurated Vakula Mata Nilayam and Rachana complex built with Rs. 7 crores and Rs. 11.50 crore respectively through donations. The Chief Minister formally handed over house site pattas worth Rs. 313 crore to 3,518 TTD employees and said pattas would be given to the remaining employees in the next 45 days.

He said lands of 8,050 persons in Tirupati and 2,500 persons in Chandragiri were removed from section 22A and the owners were given full ownership. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023