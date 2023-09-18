Andhra CM Jagan inaugurates projects worth Rs 1,300 crore in temple town Tirumala

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday inaugurated the Srinivasa Sethu fly-over, the new hostel complex of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) -Sri Venkateswara Arts College and other facilities worth Rs. 1,300 crore, here on Monday. The Chief Minister also distributed house site pattas to the TTD employees.

Inaugurating the 7-km Srinivasa Sethu fly-over built with a cost of Rs.650 crore, the Chief Minister said that it was completed in the last four years after the TDP Government laid the foundation stone. CM Jagan alleged that the former TDP government in the state abandoned the project. The Chief Minister said that the Rs.37.80 crore hostel college complex would provide more accommodation to the students.

CM Jagan also inaugurated Vakula Mata Nilayam and Rachana complex built with Rs. 7 crores and Rs. 11.50 crore respectively through donations. The Chief Minister formally handed over house site pattas worth Rs. 313 crore to 3,518 TTD employees and said pattas would be given to the remaining employees in the next 45 days.

He said lands of 8,050 persons in Tirupati and 2,500 persons in Chandragiri were removed from section 22A and the owners were given full ownership. (ANI)

