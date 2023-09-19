West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose calls on President Murmu
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
''Governor of West Bengal, Dr C V Ananda Bose called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,'' the President's office said in a post on X, along with pictures of the meeting.
