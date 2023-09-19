J-K: LG Manoj Sinha inaugurats two-day folk festival in Srinagar, appreciates cultural initiatives

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the two-day folk festival and appreciated the cultural initiatives. The festival has been organized by a cultural academy at Tagore Hall in Srinagar.

While addressing LG Sinha said, "This is a very great initiative by the cultural academy to organise such festivals due to which the youth will be able to participate and know their culture properly." "The main aim of the cultural academy is to organise such folk festivals in order to motivate the young artists towards the cultural programmes and maintain the theatre and literature knowledge among the youth equally and was to provide some help to folk artists and some moments of happiness and also to revive and inform future generation Kashmir about this age-old dance of Kashmir valley," he added.

He further said that folk theatre or folk dance is the backbone of Kashmiri culture and tradition that plays a key role in highlighting the common problems among the masses. In the past radio and television were not so popular which resulted in folk theatre and dance playing a tremendous role in entertaining people as well as highlighting their day-to-day problems.

The participating artists and audience hope such types of festivals are organized on a regular basis so that artists can get benefits and learn about the cultural activities, he added. Bharat Singh, Secretary Cultural Academy while talking to ANI said, "The Cultural Academy is organizing this two-day folk festival in order to preserve folk art and culture and to engage youth in participating in such festivals." (ANI)

