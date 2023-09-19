Left Menu

TN: Forest officials ban tourists in Moir Point in Kodaikanal after wild elephants vandalize shops

Tamil Nadu Forest Department officials have imposed a ban on tourists visiting Moir Point in Kodaikanal as wild elephants have vandalised shops there. 

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 20:39 IST
TN: Forest officials ban tourists in Moir Point in Kodaikanal after wild elephants vandalize shops
Forest officials ban tourists in Moir Point in Kodaikanal after wild elephants vandalized shops (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu forest department officials have imposed a ban on tourists visiting Moir Point in Kodaikanal after wild elephants vandalized shops there, said officials. The police and forest officials on Tuesday did not allow tourists to visit Moir Point as elephants were spotted there.

A police source said, " Elephants vandalized shops in the Moir Point area today. So we don't allow tourists. There are still elephants there." There is a rise in the number of Human-Animal conflicts. It refers to struggles that arise when the presence or behaviour of wildlife poses actual or perceived direct, recurring threats to human interests or needs, often leading to disagreements between groups of people and negative impacts on people and/or wildlife.

The most widespread methods for lessening human-wildlife conflict come in the form of mitigation, or finding ways to keep wildlife out of areas with high human population or agricultural density. There is a need for education and awareness among the masses so that they are sensitized about the human-animal conflict, Then, mitigation will evolve away from short-term symptom fixes towards long-term sustainable solutions to prevent conflict.

Ensuring that humans and animals have adequate space to thrive is the basis of human-wildlife conflict resolution. Protecting wild lands and natural habitats is key, but so is creating buffer zones between wild and urban areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023