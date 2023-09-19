TN: Forest officials ban tourists in Moir Point in Kodaikanal after wild elephants vandalize shops

Tamil Nadu forest department officials have imposed a ban on tourists visiting Moir Point in Kodaikanal after wild elephants vandalized shops there, said officials. The police and forest officials on Tuesday did not allow tourists to visit Moir Point as elephants were spotted there.

A police source said, " Elephants vandalized shops in the Moir Point area today. So we don't allow tourists. There are still elephants there." There is a rise in the number of Human-Animal conflicts. It refers to struggles that arise when the presence or behaviour of wildlife poses actual or perceived direct, recurring threats to human interests or needs, often leading to disagreements between groups of people and negative impacts on people and/or wildlife.

The most widespread methods for lessening human-wildlife conflict come in the form of mitigation, or finding ways to keep wildlife out of areas with high human population or agricultural density. There is a need for education and awareness among the masses so that they are sensitized about the human-animal conflict, Then, mitigation will evolve away from short-term symptom fixes towards long-term sustainable solutions to prevent conflict.

Ensuring that humans and animals have adequate space to thrive is the basis of human-wildlife conflict resolution. Protecting wild lands and natural habitats is key, but so is creating buffer zones between wild and urban areas. (ANI)

