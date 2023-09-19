Chhattisgarh went backwards because of Bhupesh Baghel: Assam CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday hit out at the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government and said that the state went backwards because of Chef Minister Bhupesh Baghel, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must get a chance to work for the people of the state. "Chhattisgarh can be an advanced state but because of Bhupesh Baghel's schemes and work, the GDP of Chhattisgarh has become lesser than Assam's GDP. Chhattisgarh has gone backwards because of Bhupesh Baghel," Assam CM told ANI.

"We don't need such a Chhattisgarh...that's why I believe, Bhupesh Baghel should go and PM Narendra Modi must get a chance to work for the people of Chhattisgarh," he added. Assam CM also spoke on shutting down Madrasas in the state and said that he did this in Assam as he wanted girl children to study engineering and medicine.

"We shut down Madrasas in Assam, we said girl children must study engineering and medical. In Assam, there are a total of 1,500 medical seats and in 285 seats, Muslim children are studying so we talk about empowerment," Assam CM said. He further said that if these students studied in Madrasas, these 285 students could never become doctors.

"We must not do appeasement, we should show the right direction to people, that is the duty of a politician," he added. He further said that the way conversion is happening in Chhattisgarh openly is not good for the country.

"If literate people themselves decide to get converted, I don't have any problem but by offering medical facilities and education, poor people must not be lured into conversion, that is a sin," he added. Earlier today, Assam CM challenged Congress leaders Bhupesh Baghel and Kamal Nath to take former party presidents- Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi to Ayodhya's Ram temple.

"Kamal Nath ji in Madhya Pradesh and Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh say that they are also Hindus. I challenge them that if they are Hindus, then they should take Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to Ayodhya's Ram Lalla temple once," said BJP leader and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at a public rally in Surajpur, Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls later this year. (ANI)

