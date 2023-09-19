Left Menu

Chhattisgarh went backwards because of Bhupesh Baghel: Assam CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday spoke on shutting down Madrasas in the state and said that we did this in Assam as we wanted girl children must study engineering and medicine. 

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 22:02 IST
Chhattisgarh went backwards because of Bhupesh Baghel: Assam CM Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday hit out at the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government and said that the state went backwards because of Chef Minister Bhupesh Baghel, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must get a chance to work for the people of the state. "Chhattisgarh can be an advanced state but because of Bhupesh Baghel's schemes and work, the GDP of Chhattisgarh has become lesser than Assam's GDP. Chhattisgarh has gone backwards because of Bhupesh Baghel," Assam CM told ANI.

"We don't need such a Chhattisgarh...that's why I believe, Bhupesh Baghel should go and PM Narendra Modi must get a chance to work for the people of Chhattisgarh," he added. Assam CM also spoke on shutting down Madrasas in the state and said that he did this in Assam as he wanted girl children to study engineering and medicine.

"We shut down Madrasas in Assam, we said girl children must study engineering and medical. In Assam, there are a total of 1,500 medical seats and in 285 seats, Muslim children are studying so we talk about empowerment," Assam CM said. He further said that if these students studied in Madrasas, these 285 students could never become doctors.

"We must not do appeasement, we should show the right direction to people, that is the duty of a politician," he added. He further said that the way conversion is happening in Chhattisgarh openly is not good for the country.

"If literate people themselves decide to get converted, I don't have any problem but by offering medical facilities and education, poor people must not be lured into conversion, that is a sin," he added. Earlier today, Assam CM challenged Congress leaders Bhupesh Baghel and Kamal Nath to take former party presidents- Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi to Ayodhya's Ram temple.

"Kamal Nath ji in Madhya Pradesh and Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh say that they are also Hindus. I challenge them that if they are Hindus, then they should take Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to Ayodhya's Ram Lalla temple once," said BJP leader and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at a public rally in Surajpur, Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023