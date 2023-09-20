Left Menu

Russia’s weaponization of food and energy impacts all countries, Zelenskyy tells UN Assembly

UN News | Updated: 20-09-2023 00:41 IST | Created: 20-09-2023 00:41 IST
Russia’s weaponization of food and energy impacts all countries, Zelenskyy tells UN Assembly
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine told world leaders in the UN General Assembly that alongside its ongoing nuclear threat, Russia is also weaponizing essentials like global food and energy markets, and using them "not only against our country, but all of yours as well." Since the start of the war, Ukrainian ports in the Black and Azov seas were blocked by Russia and its ports on the Danube River targeted by drones and missiles, he said. "It is a clear Russian attempt to weaponize the food shortage on the global market, in exchange for recognition of some, if not all, of the captured territories." The impact of that weaponization is seen from Africa to South-East Asia, he said. "Nukes are not the scariest thing now. Mass destruction is gaining momentum. The aggressor is weaponizing many other things ... things that are being used not only against our country but also yours as well," he said, adding: "There are many conventions against weapons but none against weaponization ... of global food supplies and energy." _**More to follow**_

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

Global
2
Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application for COVID drug; Exclusive-Novo Nordisk hires private U.S. firm to handle some Wegovy pen assembly -source and more

Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application...

 Global
3
Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

 India
4
Delhi HC asks police to take action over offering of fake Burger King franchises

Delhi HC asks police to take action over offering of fake Burger King franch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023