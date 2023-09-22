Business brief

Gateway Terminals India Pvt Ltd (GTI), also known as APM Terminals Mumbai, has collaborated with O2 Power to supply clean energy.

The terminal signed an agreement with O2 Power to set up a captive solar power plant, GTI said in a statement.

The plant with a capacity to generate 22 million kWh of electricity annually is expected to meet 80 per cent of the terminal's power requirement and reduce the carbon footprint by 44 per cent, the statement said.

The power agreement marks a significant step forward in our decarbonisation journey, it added.

APM Terminals Mumbai has been implementing various initiatives to reduce its carbon footprints and is committed to meet the ambitions outlined in the Harit Sagar Guidelines.

