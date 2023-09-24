"Uttar Pradesh is state of immense possibilities...": CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath on Sunday said that Uttar Pradesh is a state of immense possibilities. "Uttar Pradesh is a state of immense possibilities in various sectors, including infrastructure, road connectivity, metro, air connectivity, waterways, logistics and sports", CM Yogi said while speaking at a business conclave, Moto GP India, at Buddha International Circuit in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

"Uttar Pradesh is moving forward as an excellent destination for investment in the country. Therefore, today I invite all the stakeholders, organizers and other dignitaries from this field, who are eager to invest in Moto GP, to take advantage of the possibilities in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh is not only a big market for events like Moto GP, but it is also home to a large population of youth", he added. He also assured the representatives of the companies that the Uttar Pradesh government will provide all kinds of security and facilities to the investors.

Describing the organising of Moto GP in Uttar Pradesh as an encouraging event, CM Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh is not only the most populous state of India, but also one of the fastest growing economies and the youngest state in the country with 56 percent of the total population being in the working age group. He added, “There is great potential in the sports sector and therefore, both the Central and State Governments are focusing on this sector. We are trying to develop the sports sector in Uttar Pradesh and are making every possible effort to organize such events. It is heartening to note that so far more than one lakh tickets have been sold for Moto GP 2023".

“The Moto GP race event is a center of attraction for the global automobile industry. Our government will work with full commitment to encourage investment in the automobile sector in the state and in the country through this event. Buddha International Circuit was developed by the State Government in 2011. With this event, the many possibilities within the state were presented to you through a short film. You must have seen what possibilities there are in Uttar Pradesh", the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said. Yogi Adityanath emphasised that the state has carried out many reforms to enhance the state’s potential for investment as a result of which investment proposals worth Rs 36 lakh crore were received through the Global Investors Summit held in the state early this year.

In this context, he mentioned his government’s efforts to bolster law and order and create an environment of security within the state. “The state has excelled in Ease of Doing Business in the country. Today, the State Government monitors MoUs signed with investors through Nivesh Sarathi and takes its implementation forward with full commitment. Single window system is being made available to every investor. Nivesh Mitra is the largest portal within the country. It works to provide more than 400 services on one platform, where investors' problems are resolved quickly. The portal also facilitates incentives for investors. Furthermore, 25 sectoral policies for different sectors have been made and implemented effectively”, CM Yogi said.

Meanwhile, referring to the efforts of the government to encourage sports and players in the state, CM Yogi said that on Saturday, the Prime Minister of India laid the foundation stone of an International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi, known as the cultural and spiritual capital of Uttar Pradesh and India adding that Uttar Pradesh is organising many such events in collaboration with the Central Government, which include construction of a stadium in every district and mini stadium at the block level, as well as expansion of playground and development of open gyms in every gram panchayat. "Yuvak Mangal Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal have been formed in every gram panchayat to promote sports activities among women and youth in the state," CM Yogi added further, pointing out that they are also being provided sports kits. (ANI)

