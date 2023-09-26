Ex-Central Waqf Council member Haneef Ali passes away in Hyderabad
Haneef Ali, the former member of the Central Waqf Council, passed away due to cardiac arrest at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday.
- Country:
- India
Haneef Ali, the former member of the Central Waqf Council, passed away due to cardiac arrest at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday. Ali, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and two-time Telangana Minority Morcha president had also contested Assembly elections for two times from Bahadurpura constituency in Hyderabad.
Syeda Shazadi, a member of the National Commission for Minority said that it is a big loss as the Muslim community has lost their leader. "We learned about the demise of Haneef Ali. It is saddening for the Muslim community of Telangana. He has done a lot for the Muslim community. When he was a member of the Central Waqf council, he discharged his duties well. It is a big loss, we have lost a leader," she said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Puducherry Assembly to meet on September 20
Kerala govt agrees to discuss in assembly on alleged conspiracy to implicate late CM Oommen Chandy in sexual exploitation case
Assam Assembly Speaker accepts all adjournment motions
Assam Assembly: Speaker admits adjournment motion on CM’s suggestion
Himanta unveils Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside new assembly complex