Left Menu

Ex-Central Waqf Council member Haneef Ali passes away in Hyderabad

Haneef Ali, the former member of the Central Waqf Council, passed away due to cardiac arrest at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday. 

ANI | Updated: 26-09-2023 06:57 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 06:57 IST
Ex-Central Waqf Council member Haneef Ali passes away in Hyderabad
Former Central Waqf Council member Haneef Ali (Photo Credit/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haneef Ali, the former member of the Central Waqf Council, passed away due to cardiac arrest at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday. Ali, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and two-time Telangana Minority Morcha president had also contested Assembly elections for two times from Bahadurpura constituency in Hyderabad.

Syeda Shazadi, a member of the National Commission for Minority said that it is a big loss as the Muslim community has lost their leader. "We learned about the demise of Haneef Ali. It is saddening for the Muslim community of Telangana. He has done a lot for the Muslim community. When he was a member of the Central Waqf council, he discharged his duties well. It is a big loss, we have lost a leader," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023