Ex-Central Waqf Council member Haneef Ali passes away in Hyderabad

Haneef Ali, the former member of the Central Waqf Council, passed away due to cardiac arrest at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday. Ali, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and two-time Telangana Minority Morcha president had also contested Assembly elections for two times from Bahadurpura constituency in Hyderabad.

Syeda Shazadi, a member of the National Commission for Minority said that it is a big loss as the Muslim community has lost their leader. "We learned about the demise of Haneef Ali. It is saddening for the Muslim community of Telangana. He has done a lot for the Muslim community. When he was a member of the Central Waqf council, he discharged his duties well. It is a big loss, we have lost a leader," she said. (ANI)

