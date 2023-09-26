Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami reaches London to invite industrialists to Global Investor Summit in state

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday morning reached London Airport to attract investors for the upcoming state Global Investor Summit slated to be held in Dehradun in December.

ANI | Updated: 26-09-2023 07:08 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 07:08 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami at London Airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday morning reached London Airport to attract investors for the upcoming state Global Investor Summit slated to be held in Dehradun in December. The Indian diaspora welcomed Dhami at the airport with the playing of traditional musical instruments of Uttarakhand.

"DHC @sujitjoyghosh welcomed CM of Uttarakhand @pushkardhami, leading a delegation to from Sept 25 - 28, for promotion of the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit. Uttarakhand offers exciting opportunities for investment in tourism, life sciences, energy sectors," tweeted the High Commission of India, London. The state government delegation accompanying the Chief Minister will remain in UK tour till September 28.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office, CM Dhami will hold roadshows in London on September 26 and in Birmingham the next day. The delegation will hold meetings with the world's big business houses in London and Birmingham and extend invitations for the Global Investors Summit to be held in the month of December.

Dhami left for the United Kingdom on Monday to invite Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and industrialists for the Global Investors Conference to be held in Uttarakhand in December. "Leaving today for London and Birmingham to meet and invite NRI and international industrialists to the 'Global Investors Conference' being held to achieve the goal of a strong Uttarakhand," Dhami wrote on social networking site X. (ANI)

