3 women killed in lightning strike in Odisha
PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 26-09-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 20:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Three women died due to a lightning strike while working in paddy fields in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Tuesday, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Gainti Limgachia, her daughter-in-law Rupi and granddaughter Lata.
Dharamgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dhiraj Chopdar said police immediately reached the spot at Chitamunda village, and sent the bodies for post-mortem.
