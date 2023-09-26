3 women killed in lightning strike in Odisha

Three women died due to a lightning strike while working in paddy fields in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Gainti Limgachia, her daughter-in-law Rupi and granddaughter Lata.

Dharamgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dhiraj Chopdar said police immediately reached the spot at Chitamunda village, and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)