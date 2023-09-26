PM Modi to attend Ram Temple's consecration ceremony on January 22 next year

As preparations are in full swing for Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishta (consecration) ceremony in Ayodhya, Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das Ji Maharaj on Tuesday asserted that 'Pran Pratishtha' will take place on January 22, 2024, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take part. "From January 15 to 24, there will be an 'Anushthan' and the 'Pran Pratishtha' will also take place during it. The time of the arrival of the PM is decided. He will come on January 22. 'Pran Pratishtha' will also take place on January 22. All are invited and welcome to come. The trust will welcome and respect each and everyone," Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das Ji Maharaj said.

When asked about reports of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visiting Ayodhya, Satyendra Das Ji Maharaj said that the grand temple of Lord Ram is ready and the Lord Ram will be installed after the 'Pran Pratishtha'. "This information is sent all over the world that more and more people should come and attend it. Whether it is the opposition or the ruling party, whoever comes, each and everyone would be welcomed and respected... Whoever comes with the view of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, would be welcomed and respected," he added.

Meanwhile, he further said that Ram Mandir is divine and grand and is being built beautifully. "It (Ram Mandir) is divine and grand and is being built beautifully. Especially, the 'Garbh Grih' on the ground floor is ready, and carving is underway. Installation of windows and gates is pending,' he said.

"The floor is ready. They are trying to build it in a way that no other temple is as beautiful as this one... People would be able to see how it was in the 'Treta Yug'... It will be on three floors and there will be a dome on the top... The preparations are being well done," he added. On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Temple and since then the construction work of the temple is going on. Union Minister Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that the Ram Temple will be opened for devotees by January 1, next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)