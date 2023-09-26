Left Menu

Canadian Parliament speaker quits after publicly praising Nazi

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 26-09-2023 23:32 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 23:32 IST
Anthony Rota, the speaker of Canada's House of Commons lower chamber, said on Tuesday he was resigning, less than a week after he prompted outrage by publicly praising a former Nazi soldier in Parliament.

Rota made the announcement in remarks to legislators.

