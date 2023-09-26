Canadian Parliament speaker quits after publicly praising Nazi
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 26-09-2023 23:32 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 23:32 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Anthony Rota, the speaker of Canada's House of Commons lower chamber, said on Tuesday he was resigning, less than a week after he prompted outrage by publicly praising a former Nazi soldier in Parliament.
Rota made the announcement in remarks to legislators.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nazi
- House of Commons
- Parliament
- Canada
- Rota
- Anthony Rota
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Legislation introduced in US Congress to establish a Quad Interparliamentary Working Group
BRS parliamentary party meeting on Sep. 15
Sedition law: SC declines Centre's request to defer reference to larger bench as Parliament is re-enacting provisions of penal code.
Cong slams BJP over reports about 'Lotus' being printed on parliament staff new uniform
Pak's apex court upholds sentences of army officers for conspiring against Benazir Bhutto's 1995 govt