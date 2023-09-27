Madras HC issues notice to state on Tamil Nadu BJP Secy’s plea to quash FIR against him

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court has issued a notice to the State of Tamil Nadu on a petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state secretary SG Suryah seeking to quash the FIR against him over his tweet critical of Madurai MP and CPI Councillor. Justice Nagarjun, who heard the case on Tuesday, issued a notice to the state and adjourned the case to October 18.

SG Suryah was arrested in June this year by the Madurai Cybercrime Police team from his residence in Chennai for his social media post against the Madurai MP Su Venkatesan. A case was registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. Earlier, Madurai Judicial Magistrate had granted conditional bail to SG Suryah.

In a scathing letter aimed at Communist Party of India (CPI) Councilor Viswanathan, the BJP State Secretary Suryah referred to an incident in which a sanitation worker from Madurai died on the job. He claimed that he was forced to work in faecal water and hence he developed an allergic reaction in his body.

In the letter attached to his tweet, Suryah lashed out at Viswanathan for his double standards, for forcing the deceased sanitation worker to resort to manual scavenging despite being aware that it is prohibited by law. In the same tweet, Suryah criticized Madurai MP Venkatesan for his silence. "Your fake politics of separatism stinks worse than that cesspool, find a way to live as a human being, mate!" a rough translation of his tweet in Tamil read. (ANI)

