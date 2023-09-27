India ageing report 2023 unveils insights into elderly care challenges and solutions

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) India, in collaboration with the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), has unveiled the much-anticipated "India Ageing Report 2023." This comprehensive report delves into the challenges, opportunities, and institutional responses surrounding elderly care in India as the nation undergoes a significant demographic shift towards an ageing population, read the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment press release.

The joint release of the report took place with Saurabh Garg, Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and Andrea M Wojnar, UNFPA India Representative and Country Director Bhutan, emphasizing the importance of addressing the needs of India's elderly population. The "India Ageing Report 2023" offers an in-depth analysis of the living conditions and well-being of older individuals in India.

Leveraging the latest data from sources such as the Longitudinal Ageing Survey in India (LASI) 2017–18, Census of India, Population Projections by the Government of India (2011–2036), and World Population Prospects 2022 by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, this report provides a contemporary perspective on elderly care in the country, read the press release. "As India experiences demographic ageing, it is crucial to ensure that our elderly population has access to the care and support required for them to lead healthy, dignified, and fulfilling lives," remarked Saurabh Garg, Secretary, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (Government of India).

He further added, "The India Ageing Report 2023 offers a valuable roadmap towards achieving this goal, and I urge all stakeholders to collaborate in implementing its recommendations." Andrea M Wojnar, UNFPA India Representative, and Country Director Bhutan, highlighted the report's significance, stating, "This comprehensive report serves as a valuable resource for scholars, policymakers, program managers, and all stakeholders involved in elder care, read the press release.

Older persons have made substantial contributions to society, and they deserve nothing less than our utmost efforts to ensure their well-being." The need for enhanced geriatric care to address the unique healthcare requirements of seniors, a diverse array of government schemes and policies focusing on the health, financial empowerment, and capacity building of the elderly population, active involvement of community-based organizations in digital empowerment through computer and internet usage sessions, Ministerial committees dedicated to shaping policies for the welfare of the elderly, corporate initiatives aimed at promoting joyful ageing, providing social assistance, establishing old age homes, and raising awareness about elder abuse, are the key findings from the report.

The "India Ageing Report 2023" serves as a valuable resource for India's journey towards providing better care and support to its ageing population. It outlines key areas of focus and initiatives that can help ensure the well-being and dignity of older citizens in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)