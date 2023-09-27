Left Menu

Delhi: 65-yr-old woman found murdered, police launch probe

Police suspect the role of an acquaintance in the crime, as the entry into the house had been friendly. 

ANI | Updated: 27-09-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 20:16 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A 65-year-old woman was found murdered at her residence in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Police suspect the role of an acquaintance in the crime, as the entry into the house had been friendly.

According to police, a PCR call was received at 12:15 pm today at the Dayalpur police station in Delhi. "It was found that Shivkala, age 65 years, had been murdered inside her General Store - shop cum bedroom on the ground floor," they said.

The house is two storeys – ground and first floor – on 25 square yards plot. She was last seen alive today morning, i.e., 27.9.23 at about 08:30 am by the neighbours, officials said. "Her jewellery seems intact, and there were signs of struggle at the scene of crime, and entry seems friendly," they said.

Police further said that apparent cause of the death is a puncture wound on left side of her head. "The deceased lived alone, and has three married daughters," they said.

Officials said that a case of murder has been registered, and probe has been initiated. "CCTV of the area are being scanned. Her neighbours and relatives are being questioned," the police said.

Police were further looking into the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

