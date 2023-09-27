Dengue cases under control, says Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Wednesday that dengue cases are under control in the state. "Dengue cases is under control in Tamil Nadu this year. Till now it's just 4000 cases in Tamil Nadu. Death rates are also decreasing. We do awarness campaign. From October 1, dengue and other fever camps will be conducted across 100 places," the Health Minister said while attending a baby shower function.

The Tamil Nadu government conducted baby shower function in Chennai Saidapet where 200 preganant women participated. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian showered preganant women with flower petals and applied sandle in their cheeks. The women mothers were provided essential items and lunch.

A total of 200 mothers participated in the ceremony. They were given five types of food including dates for blood development, honeydew with vitamin C, peanut candy for protein as well as flower, turmeric and sugar pongal, mint rice, tomato rice, curd rice and tamarind rice. "Community baby shover function is been conducted by state government with a message that the governemnt is with them," Subramanian said.

"Last year Tamil Nadu government conducted baby shover functions in which 81100 preganant women got benifited in which 2 crore 65 lack was spent. This year 43400 preganant have got the benifit and one crore eight lack rupees have been spent till now," he added. Speaking about the benefits announced for the welfare of women, he said "Recently our CM inagurated morning tiffin scheme. In the recently announced free women bus scheme, 2500 crore have been spent for their bus travell. Earlier 40 per cent women used to travel by bus before the free bus scheme. Now after implementing the free bus scheme, 68 per cent women travel in buses."

"A new scheme called Pudumai Pen scheme has been introduced where girl students studying from 6th to 12th standard can get monthly thousand rupees through the scheme. Till now, two lakh 21 thousand got benifited through this scheme," the Minister said. The Tamil Nadu Minister also stated that on October 5, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the Women Auto driver scheme under which 150 women will be driving autos. (ANI)

