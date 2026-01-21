BJP's Ambitious Bid for Power in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu: A Political Masterstroke?
The BJP is poised to challenge the ruling TMC in West Bengal and the DMK in Tamil Nadu, aiming to form governments in these states for the first time. National president Nitin Nabin reviewed the party's election preparations, expressing confidence in securing victory in upcoming assembly polls across several states.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is strategically positioning itself to establish power in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, displacing the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in their respective strongholds. The announcement was made at a pivotal meeting chaired by BJP national president Nitin Nabin.
During the assembly, state units presented comprehensive election preparedness reports, which instilled confidence within the party's ranks, as expressed by national general secretary Arun Singh. Nabin expressed satisfaction with the groundwork laid thus far and remains optimistic about the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.
The national strategy includes robust on-ground campaigns and counteracting the opposition Congress party's narrative against key BJP initiatives. Former BJP president J.P. Nadda and senior leaders echoed these strategies, reinforcing the BJP's central objective of gaining a significant foothold in these pivotal regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- West Bengal
- Tamil Nadu
- assembly polls
- elections
- Nitin Nabin
- TMC
- DMK
- NDA
- political strategy
ALSO READ
NCP Faces Setback in BMC Elections: Leadership Concerns Arise
TMC MLA Sparks Outrage with Threatening Remarks to EC Official
Rival NCP Factions Unite for Pune Zilla Parishad Elections
ISF Leader Siddique Criticizes TMC Over Minority Welfare in West Bengal
Nitin Nabin Sets BJP's Course for State Elections