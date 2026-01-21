BJP's Ambitious Bid for Power in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu: A Political Masterstroke?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is strategically positioning itself to establish power in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, displacing the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in their respective strongholds. The announcement was made at a pivotal meeting chaired by BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

During the assembly, state units presented comprehensive election preparedness reports, which instilled confidence within the party's ranks, as expressed by national general secretary Arun Singh. Nabin expressed satisfaction with the groundwork laid thus far and remains optimistic about the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

The national strategy includes robust on-ground campaigns and counteracting the opposition Congress party's narrative against key BJP initiatives. Former BJP president J.P. Nadda and senior leaders echoed these strategies, reinforcing the BJP's central objective of gaining a significant foothold in these pivotal regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)