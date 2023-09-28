Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM assigns new responsibilities to state leaders, releases names of 10 appointees

Former BJP President of Uttarakhand, Jyoti Prasad Gairola, has been appointed as the Vice President of the Twenty-Point Programme Implementation Committee (State Level). Ramesh Gadia has been given the responsibility of Vice President for the State Level Watershed Council; Madhu Bhatt has been appointed as the Vice President of the Uttarakhand Sanskrit Literature and Arts Council.

ANI | Updated: 28-09-2023 11:07 IST | Created: 28-09-2023 11:07 IST
Uttarakhand CM assigns new responsibilities to state leaders, releases names of 10 appointees
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, released the names of candidates who have been given new responsibilities in the state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Director General Information Banshidhar Tiwari said that CM Dhami has decided to provide responsibilities to ten leaders who will work in the public interest.

Former BJP President of Uttarakhand, Jyoti Prasad Gairola, has been appointed as the Vice President of the Twenty-Point Programme Implementation Committee (State Level). Ramesh Gadia has been given the responsibility of Vice President for the State Level Watershed Council; Madhu Bhatt has been appointed as the Vice President of the Uttarakhand Sanskrit Literature and Arts Council; and Mufti Shamoon Qasmi will oversee the Uttarakhand Madrassa Education Council as President.

Balraj Pasi has been appointed as President of the Uttarakhand State Seed and Organic Products Certification Institute, Suresh Bhatt as Vice President of the Level National Rural Health and Monitoring Council, and Anil Dabbu as Chairman of the Agricultural Production and Marketing Board (Mandi). CM Dhami has appointed Kailash Pant as the chairman of the Uttarakhand State Advisory Labour Contract Board and Shiv Singh Bisht as the vice chairman of the Prime Minister Rural Road Scheme State Level Monitoring Council. While Narayan Ram Tamta has been appointed as President of Hariram Tamta Traditional Craft Development Institute, read the official statement.

CM Dhami, who is on a UK tour to invite industrialists to the Global Investor Summit in the state, said on Wednesday that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 9,000 crores was signed, adding that people are willing to invest in Uttarakhand. Speaking to ANI, he said," "We have made more than 27 new policies. Some amendments have been made, and some new policies have been made.

"We have brought these policies to investors. If investment comes to Uttarakhand, the youth will get employment, and there will be growth," Dhami said. "He further stated that more MoUs are expected to be signed on the fourth day of his visit," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023