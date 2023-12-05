UK's Cleverly to travel to Kigali, sign new treaty with Rwanda over asylum plan -PA Media
Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2023 05:05 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 05:05 IST
British interior minister James Cleverly is travelling to the Rwandan capital, Kigali, and will sign a new treaty with the country on Tuesday over the British government's asylum plan, PA Media reported on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- James Cleverly
- British
- PA Media
- Kigali
- Rwandan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson 'bamboozled' by science, ex-adviser tells inquiry
35 TN fishermen arrested in British overseas territorial waters handed over to Indian Coast Guard
ANALYSIS-British tax cut spells trouble in store for next government
British troops patrol Kosovo-Serbia border as tensions remain high
Greek PM expresses "annoyance" after meeting with British PM cancelled over Parthenon Sculptures