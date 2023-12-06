Annamalai compares DMK's ideology to that of Hitler after Senthilkumar's 'Gaumutra' slur

In a scathing attack on the DMK concerning MP DNV Senthilkumar's 'Gaumutra' slur, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai compared the party's "theory" to that of the late Nazi leader Adolf Hitler on Thursday. He called for the party to be ousted from the state. "He (Senthilkumar) is a repeated offender. DMK's theory is similar to Hitler's theory. This theory has to be nipped in the bud. Politically, DMK should be thrown out of Tamil Nadu," Annamalai told ANI.

He stated that Senthilkumar's comment was a result of "seeing India in the wrong way." "If such words are said by mistake, then an apology can be accepted, but if the words are said because of a deep sense of insecurity, then nobody is going to accept the apology. The words uttered by the DMK MP came from a deep sense of seeing India the wrong way; they came from a deep sense of their faulty ideology," Annamalai added.

On Tuesday, Senthilkumar triggered a political storm when he said that the power of the BJP in winning elections mainly lies in the Hindi heartland states, during which he used the pejorative. "The people of this country should think that the power of BJP of winning elections mainly lies in the Hindi heartland States, what we generally call as ... States. You cannot come to South India! You can see what happened in election results in all the States of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. We are very strong over there. So we will not be surprised if you have an option of converting all these states into Union Territory...," the DMK MP had said.The DMK MP was quick to apologise for his comments in the Lower House saying that he was not using the term with any "intent".

"Commenting on the results of the five recent state assembly elections, I have inappropriately used a word. Not using that term with any intent, I apologize for sending the wrong meaning across," he said in a post on 'X'. The BJP however continued its attack on the DMK MP accusing members of the INDIA bloc of making divisive comments to vitiate the atmosphere.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur launched an all-out attack on the Congress accusing them of conspiring to erase the country's culture. "After the defeat, they(Congress)have resorted to abuse, and their thinking very clear now...they slam EVMs...They're conspiring to erase the culture and identity of our country...some people stand with the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang... but we won't let this nation divide...Their thoughts are to insult Hindutva and Sanatan Dharma. Congress and their alliance (INDIA alliance) keep showing Sanatan Dharma in bad lights...Telangana CM designate made a statement that 'Telangana's DNA is better than Bihar's DNA'...DMK leaders' statements against Sanatan Dharma, Hindus and Hindi-speaking people are a well-planned conspiracy" the Union Minister said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)