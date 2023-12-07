Left Menu

Supreme Court refuses to entertain miscellaneous application relating to guidelines on internet shutdown

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a miscellaneous application seeking certain directions in pursuance of the Anuradha Bhasin judgement over guidelines on the issues related to internet shutdown.

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a miscellaneous application seeking certain directions relating to guidelines on internet shutdown in pursuance of the Anuradha Bhasin judgement. A bench of justices BR Gavai, Dipankar Datta, Aravind Kumar rejected the miscellaneous application and expressed regret in reopening the matter that was already disposed of.

The Miscellaneous Application sought certain directions in pursuance of the judgment and order dated January 10, 2020 in a Writ Petition which was passed by a 3-Judges Bench of this Court. In January 2020, the Supreme Court in the matter of Anuradha Bhasin vs Union of India had clearly mandated that the State should impose such restriction only when the situation is 'necessary' and 'unavoidable'. (ANI)

