Dan Marokane set to be picked as South African utility Eskom's CEO -Bloomberg News

Dan Marokane is expected to be appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of South Africa's state power utility Eskom, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

An Eskom spokesperson said the company did not have a comment on the Bloomberg report. South Africa's Department of Public Enterprises also declined comment. Eskom has been without permanent leadership since February when then CEO Andre de Ruyter left with immediate effect.

