MP: SIMI chief sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with attack on police personnel

An NIA court in Bhopal on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to Abu Faisal, chief of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the banned terrorist organization Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) in connection with attack on policemen after Khandawa jailbreak. Faisal was one of the masterminds behind the 2013 Khandwa jailbreak.

Bhopal NIA court's advocate Vikram Singh told ANI over the phone that terrorist Abu Faisal has been sentenced on charges including an attempt to kill policemen, snatching a police car and revolver after the Khandwa jailbreak in 2013. NIA Court Judge Raghuveer Prasad Patel has sentenced Abu Faisal to life imprisonment under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 395 (for dacoity), 397 (using deadly weapon for dacoity or robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"And in the same case, he has also been sentenced to two years under Section 332 of the IPC," he added. Abu Faisal also has been punished with a fine of Rs 10,000.

Notably, Abu Faizal has already been sentenced to life imprisonment in the first 8 cases. Abu and other associates were lodged in Bhopal Central Jail. Abu's associates were killed in an encounter in 2016.

On October 1, 2013, the five, along with Faisal and another prisoner, made an audacious escape from the district jail in Khandwa after scaling a 14-ft wall. Till hours after the escape, the authorities remained clueless about it. While the seventh prisoner surrendered the next day and Faisal was caught in December from Barwani in Madhya Pradesh. This year in January, the government during a hearing in the Supreme Court said that SIMI, which came into existence on April 25, 1977, at Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh, as an organisation of youth and students having faith in the Jamaat-e-Islami-Hind (JEIH), declared itself to be independent in 1993. (ANI)

