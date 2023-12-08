"Sad to see such a big industrial area underwater": BJP's Annamalai during visit to flood-affected areas in Chennai

Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai visited flood-affected areas in Chennai and expressed concern over the devastation caused by cyclone Michaung. Annamalai visited the Ambattur Industrial Estate in Chennai, which was affected by waterlogging due to rains caused by Cyclone Michaung.

Shocked by the scale of devastation caused by the recent Michaung floods in the Southern bay, BJP's Annamalai said that the scale of loss is 'humongous'. Speaking to ANI, Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai said "In the recent floods in Chennai, close to 1000 companies are affected and more than 5000 MSMEs have been affected. The loss is humongous. All the components inside the industries have undergone loss. We completely stand by the companies", Annamalai said.

"On behalf of the centre, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar will take up all the industrial representations and present them to the appropriate ministry", he added. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was on a visit to Tamil Nadu to assess the on-ground situation in the cyclone-hit state, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is distressed by the loss of lives in Tamil Nadu and is personally overseeing the response to the current crisis.

"PM Narendra Modi is distressed by the loss of lives in Tamil Nadu. He is personally overseeing the response to the current crisis and has spoken to Chief Minister MK Stalin assuring all possible help from the Central Government," Singh said speaking at a press conference in Chennai after holding a meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin. Cylone Michaung has brought life to a standstill in the several districts of Tamil Nadu. As many as 15 trains were cancelled by Southern Railways on Thursday amid heavy rainfall and water logging in the city. In the Pattalam area in Chennai, roads are still waterlogged and the people are complaining of a lack of cleanliness and absence of necessities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)