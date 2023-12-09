Four-day world investment conference to be held at Yashobhoomi from Dec 11

Scores of government policymakers, representatives from different international organisations, academia, private sector, and startups will gather here at Yashobhoomi from December 11 to discuss ways to increase collaboration in trade, and investments. The four-day world investment conference will also help participating countries promote cooperation in the areas of investments, trade, research and development, the commerce and industry ministry said on Saturday. About 1,000 participants, including 50 investment proportion agencies and representatives of different multilateral agencies like UNCTAD, World Economic Forum, UNESCAP, and World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), will attend the meet. Besides, trade and investment ministers from Saudi Arabia, Armenia, and Togo are also expected to address the conference. This year, the conference brings together Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs), international organisations, academia, and the private sector, including startups, to discuss investment policies and trends, providing a unique opportunity for collaboration, trade, investments and knowledge sharing. ''The discussions and collaborations that take place here will pave the way for a new era of global investment, one that is inclusive, sustainable, and driven by innovation. The conference is set to achieve clear outcomes in terms of partnership in areas of investments, trade and Research and Development for participating countries,'' the statement said, quoting secreting in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh. Trade and investment promotion agency and the current president of WAIPA Invest India, under the aegis of the DPIIT, is hosting the 27th World Investment Conference at the India International Convention and Expo Centre - Yashobhoomi here. In the conference, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will chair a roundtable of private equity. He will also launch the Experience India Centre, showcasing India's offerings across. Services, technology, and products through a variety of technologies, including virtual reality, augmented reality, interactive touch screens, and projection mapping. The conference is an annual flagship event of WAIPA and it serves as a platform for global investment promotion and innovation stakeholders. ''This year, the conference brings together Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs), international organisations, academia, and the private sector, including startups, to discuss investment policies and trends, providing a unique opportunity for collaboration, trade, investments and knowledge sharing," it said. It added that representatives from firms like DP World, IKEA, Wipro, Equinor, and Arduino will also attend the conference. The conference will also host ''The Startup-Investor Connect program'', which is designed to offer Venture capital funds and International Startups from various sectors a platform to connect on the following one or multiple opportunities with the aim of facilitating funding and showcasing cutting-edge innovation. Invest India MD and CEO Nivruti Rai said the theme of this year's conference underscores the critical role investment promotion agencies play in fostering a vibrant and sustainable investment landscape. ''With the right policies and partnerships, we can unlock the full potential of global investment and create a more prosperous world for all,'' she said.

