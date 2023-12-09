Rajnath Singh exhorts corporate sector to contribute generously to CSR

Pointing out the need for CSR (Corporate social responsibility) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday told industrialists that CSR projects will make them connect with society and appealed to the corporate sector to contribute generously. He was speaking as Chief Guest at the 6th edition of The CSR Journal Excellence Awards function here.

"Corporate social responsibility is different from giving any legally mandated tax...You play an important role in the economy...When you pay Rs 100 tax as a law people may not be able to connect with you, but if you pay even Rs 5 without any legal liability for the welfare of the country the beneficiary will be able to connect better with you," Rajnath Singh told industrialists gathered in the function. CSR is a business model that involves a company being socially accountable to its stakeholders and the public. It also involves the company being conscious of the impact it has on society.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was the Guest of Honour at the event, said that CSR is rooted in a sense of duty towards society. "The concept of CSR is rooted in a sense of duty towards the society. Our country's culture has a culture of commitment towards charity, religion and society," the CM said.

The event was held at the Bombay Stock Exchange. The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2023 aims to honour innovative and best practices in Corporate Social Responsibility, recognising the best practices in six categories. These are Education and skill Training, Women Empowerment and Child Welfare, Environment, Agriculture and rural Development, Health and Sanitation and Sports.

This year, The CSR Journal received a record number of applications in each of these categories, out of which the above top three nominations were shortlisted by the School of Skill Education, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, Knowledge Partner for The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2023. (ANI)

